Insight Folios Inc Purchases 3,864 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.9% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.