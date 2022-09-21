Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.5 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.69. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

