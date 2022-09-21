Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 51,240 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.68% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $25,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,870,000 after buying an additional 1,639,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,638 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

