iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IVV opened at $387.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.15.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

