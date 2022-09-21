Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,470 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.1% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

