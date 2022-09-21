Northside Capital Management LLC Has $952,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northside Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $101.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.13 and its 200 day moving average is $118.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.12 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.