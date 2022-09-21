Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 586 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $622.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

