Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

