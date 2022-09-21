International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 48,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines stock opened at $126.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

