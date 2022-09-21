Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $178.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

