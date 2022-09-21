Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,924 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $26,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

