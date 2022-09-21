Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after acquiring an additional 972,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

