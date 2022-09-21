Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $738,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 142.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 282,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 72,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron stock opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $307.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

