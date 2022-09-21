Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $558,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

