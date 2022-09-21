Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

