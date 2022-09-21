WP Advisors LLC Acquires 9,929 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 159.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

