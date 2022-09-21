Diversified Trust Co Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $499.52 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $530.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.47. The stock has a market cap of $221.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.