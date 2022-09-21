Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $251.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

