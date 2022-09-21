Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $10.09 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

