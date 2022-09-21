Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark cut their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $328.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

