Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

