Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock opened at $499.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $530.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $221.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.