Grassi Investment Management Buys 340 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $499.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $530.03 and its 200 day moving average is $520.47. The company has a market capitalization of $221.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

