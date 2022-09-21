One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

PFE stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

