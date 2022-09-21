Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 242 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $522.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $489.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $529.42 and its 200 day moving average is $512.16.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

