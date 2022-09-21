Diversified Trust Co Purchases 10,614 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,905,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Fortinet by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 637,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after buying an additional 460,972 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 413,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,371,000 after buying an additional 327,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fortinet by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,344,000 after purchasing an additional 300,614 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.84.

Fortinet stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.51. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

