One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $192.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $363.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

