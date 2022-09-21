Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.67 and a 200-day moving average of $160.43. The company has a market cap of $307.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

