America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.79 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on V. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
