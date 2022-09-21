First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 218 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 52,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 10.7% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE DIS opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

