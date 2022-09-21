The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

