Arden Trust Co Has $375,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

