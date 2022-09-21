Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average of $113.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $182.23.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

