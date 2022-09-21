Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,027,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 31,250 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $202,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Price Performance

V has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa stock opened at $192.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $363.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.27. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

