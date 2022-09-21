WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 1,343 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

