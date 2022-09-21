Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 266,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,604,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $307.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

