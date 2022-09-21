Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 381 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 3.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Pfizer by 26.8% during the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 400,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 35.2% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

