Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

