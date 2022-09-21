Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,563 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

