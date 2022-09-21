NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

