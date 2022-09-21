RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.3% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $499.52 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.32. The company has a market cap of $221.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.36.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

