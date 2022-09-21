Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 145 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $406.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $415.43 and its 200-day moving average is $398.87.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.