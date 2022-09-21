NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,748,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $328.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

