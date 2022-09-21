Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Steel Dynamics worth $29,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,835,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after acquiring an additional 801,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 328,309 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

