Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $499.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $530.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.32. The company has a market cap of $221.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.36.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

