Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 346,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,523,000 after acquiring an additional 107,051 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 52,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.9 %

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $233.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.