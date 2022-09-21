NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 6.6% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,748,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.