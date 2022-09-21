Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.4 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of COST stock opened at $499.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $530.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.36.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

