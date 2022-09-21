Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 74.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 136.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LECO opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.32. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.