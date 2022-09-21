Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Stock Down 1.2 %

American Express stock opened at $153.48 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.37. The firm has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.